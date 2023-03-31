Slide repairs scheduled on US 12 near Aberdeen

As early as Monday, April 3, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation are scheduled to begin emergency repairs along the shoulder of westbound US 12 east of Aberdeen.

In late December 2022, WSDOT maintenance crews found an embankment slide on the shoulder of US 12 at milepost 4.6.

Following an inspection of the slope and roadway, crews closed the shoulder and have monitored the location until repairs can be made.

If the weather cooperates, crews will complete repairs this spring.

The upcoming work will take place between Schrader Lane and Holbrook Lane as WSDOT’s contractor, Quigg Bros., Inc., will rebuild the roadway shoulder and hillside.

While most of the work will take place off the roadway, crews will close the right lane between Schrader Lane and Holbrook Lane during the day.

WSDOT will announce any additional lane closures in advance on the WSDOT app and the statewide travel map.

Travelers are encouraged to stay alert when passing work zones to help keep crews safe.