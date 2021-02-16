      Weather Alert

Single vehicle accident sends man to hospital

Feb 16, 2021 @ 7:03am

An accident near Grayland sent a local man to the hospital.

The Washington State Patrol issued a report from the weekend after a 42-year-old Aberdeen man drove off the road and into a power pole.

In the report it states the driver was in a 2007 Ford Ranger on SR 105 when he left the roadway.

When the truck went off the side of the road it hit the power pole head on, totaling the vehicle.

The man was injured in the accident and sent to Grays Harbor Community Hospital.

Initial reports indicate that the man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, although drugs or alcohol were not involved.

Charges are pending.

