KXRO News Radio KXRO News Radio Logo

Single-vehicle accident injures woman

June 28, 2024 8:04AM PDT
Share
Single-vehicle accident injures woman
Logo from Washington State Patrol

A 50-year-old woman was seriously injured following a single-vehicle accident outside McCleary.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the woman from Steilacoom, WA was driving west on SR 8 Thursday evening in a 2006 Toyota Sienna when she lost control.

Her vehicle left the roadway, striking multiple trees, and coming to rest in the ditch.

Following the accident, the Steilacoom woman was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center for her injuries.

The woman was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident according to WSP. 

Drugs and alcohol were not involved.

Also On KXRO

1

City of Hoquiam to purchase Emmert Silver City properties
2

GHC celebrates graduates with 4.0 GPA
3

Local schools honored for academic achievements
4

New report shows average cost of living for local cities
5

Port of GH and QIN reach agreement allowing for T4 project to move forward