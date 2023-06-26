Single lane closures for pothole repairs on SR 4 at Pacific County line

State Route 4 travelers near Naselle should plan for additional travel time.

Starting Monday, June 26, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will utilize single lane closures to repair potholes along SR 4 between mileposts 8 and 5.5.

This work is done by grinding the pavement down, removing it and pouring a new layer of asphalt to create a smooth roadway surface.

Closure details:

From Monday, June 26 through Wednesday, June 28, travelers will alternate intermittently through a single lane, with flaggers, daily from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Travelers will follow a pilot car through the work zone and should expect delays of up to 20 minutes when flaggers are present.

As with any highway maintenance and construction projects, travelers must exercise caution through the work zone. To keep both road users and road workers safe, travelers are asked to drive at slower speeds, have patience, obey warning signs and look for instructions from flagging personnel.

Know before you go

People can receive real-time travel information via the WSDOT mobile app, the real-time travel map, or by following us on Twitter.