Simpson Avenue Bridge will be closing nightly for paving
Hoquiam, WA – The Simpson Avenue Bridge will be closing nightly for paving next week.
The WSDOT says crews must close the Hoquiam bridge over several nights for grinding and paving.
Rognlin’s Inc. crews working for the DOT will pave portions of the highway leading up to the bridge during overnight hours when traffic volumes are less.
Nearby residents may hear increased noise levels from construction activities.
8 p.m. Monday through Friday May 17- 21 to 6 a.m. each following day:
- Crews will work at the intersection of US 101/10th Street approaching the bridge.
- A signed detour will direct eastbound travelers to the US 101 Hoquiam River Riverside Bridge, where two-way travel will be temporarily allowed.
- The work and associated nightly closures could be rescheduled due to weather.
Portable message signs placed near the work zone advise travelers to plan ahead to avoid delays.
This project extends the life of the highway for years to come while reducing annual maintenance costs. Work will wrap up later this summer.
Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.