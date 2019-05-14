Simpson Avenue Bridge to close next week for scheduled inspection
By KXRO News
|
May 14, 2019 @ 6:56 AM

On Monday, May 20 and Tuesday, May 21 during the day, Washington State Department of Transportation bridge maintenance crews will be conducting a routine inspection of the US 101 Simpson Avenue Bridge in Hoquiam.

During the inspection, foot and vehicle will detour using the Hoquiam River Bridge and Riverside Ave. where a single lane of traffic in both directions will be in place until the inspection is complete.

This is a regularly scheduled inspection according to WSDOT.

In the event of severe weather conditions, the inspection could be rescheduled.

Monday and Tuesday, May 20-21.

  • From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – US 101 Simpson Avenue Bridge will completely close to vehicular traffic. A signed detour will direct motorists to the US 101 Hoquiam River Riverside Bridge.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT mobile app. Advanced information about highway maintenance and construction activities is available on the Grays Harbor County web page.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Work to reopen both lanes of SR 109 near Moclips begins today 911 outage for Comcast customers Filing Week: Day 2 Boat runs aground, sinks, at Columbia River entrance 2019 Filing Week: Day 1 Grays Harbor Fire District #5 Board of Commissioners terminate Fire Chief contract
Comments