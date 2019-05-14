Simpson Avenue Bridge to close next week for scheduled inspection

On Monday, May 20 and Tuesday, May 21 during the day, Washington State Department of Transportation bridge maintenance crews will be conducting a routine inspection of the US 101 Simpson Avenue Bridge in Hoquiam.

During the inspection, foot and vehicle will detour using the Hoquiam River Bridge and Riverside Ave. where a single lane of traffic in both directions will be in place until the inspection is complete.

This is a regularly scheduled inspection according to WSDOT.

In the event of severe weather conditions, the inspection could be rescheduled.

Monday and Tuesday, May 20-21.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – US 101 Simpson Avenue Bridge will completely close to vehicular traffic. A signed detour will direct motorists to the US 101 Hoquiam River Riverside Bridge.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT mobile app. Advanced information about highway maintenance and construction activities is available on the Grays Harbor County web page.