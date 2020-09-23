Simpson Avenue Bridge closure moved until next week
Inclement weather has delayed work on the Simpson Avenue Bridge.
The Washington State Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday that forecasted heavy rains have caused the work that would have closed the Simpson Avenue Bridge has been rescheduled.
Originally planned for this week, crews will now make expansion joint repairs to the bridge during overnight hours next week.
During the work, the US 101 Simpson Avenue Bridge in Hoquiam will be closed to all traffic.
Work will be completed in the overnight hours when traffic volumes are less.
US 101 Simpson Avenue Bridge closure details:
- 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28 through 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29.
A detour will be set up over the Riverside Bridge, adjusted to temporarily accommodate two-way traffic.
The work is part of an existing project to repair several miles of US 101 and make pedestrian improvements.
Updated construction and maintenance information is available online. Before heading out the door, travelers can find real time information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.