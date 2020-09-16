Simpson Ave Bridge to close overnight this month
Closures of the Simpson Avenue Bridge are coming next week.
The Washington State Department of Transportation is alerting drivers of work on the Hoquiam bridge that will bring overnight closures.
Anyone using the bridge is encouraged to plan ahead and give themselves extra time during the work.
Weather permitting, crews will make expansion joint repairs to the bridge during overnight hours.
US 101 Simpson Avenue Bridge closure details:
- 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24 through 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25.
A detour will be set up over the Riverside Bridge, which will temporarily accommodate two-way traffic during the repairs.
The work is part of an existing project to repair several miles of US 101 and make pedestrian improvements.