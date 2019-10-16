Silverio Velazquez-Tetlactle wanted by Aberdeen Police
Photo modified by KXRO
The Aberdeen Police Department is asking for help in locating a rape suspect.
In an alert, APD says that 36-year-old Silverio Velazquez-Tetlactle is being sought and any help from the public is requested.
According to the alert, the suspect is wanted for Rape of a Child First Degree and currently has a felony warrant out of Grays Harbor County Superior Court
If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Aberdeen Police Department at (360) 533-8765
APD CASE #19-A22295