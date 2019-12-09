Shots fired in domestic violence incident at Aberdeen home
Shots were fired following a domestic violence incident over the weekend.
The Aberdeen Police Department issued a report stating that a 40-year-old Aberdeen man was booked into jail after he shot at a 37-year-old Aberdeen man.
In the report it states that officers were called to the 500 block of Willow Street following the report of shots fired.
APD says that the 40-year-old man shot multiple times at the younger man during an altercation at their home.
Nobody in the home or nearby residences was struck by the rounds.
The 40-year-old was booked into the Aberdeen Jail for First Degree Assault/Domestic Violence.
APD states that it appears that intoxication was a contributing factor.