Shots fired in domestic violence incident at Aberdeen home

Dec 9, 2019 @ 7:33am

Shots were fired following a domestic violence incident over the weekend.

The Aberdeen Police Department issued a report stating that a 40-year-old Aberdeen man was booked into jail after he shot at a 37-year-old Aberdeen man.

In the report it states that officers were called to the 500 block of Willow Street following the report of shots fired.

Photo from APD

APD says that the 40-year-old man shot multiple times at the younger man during an altercation at their home.

Nobody in the home or nearby residences was struck by the rounds.

The 40-year-old was booked into the Aberdeen Jail for First Degree Assault/Domestic Violence. 

APD states that it appears that intoxication was a contributing factor.

