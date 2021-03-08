Shoppes at Riverside tenants have two weeks to find a new home
In an announcement Saturday from Coming Attractions Theatres, the owners of the local mall, they said that recent structural damage has forced them to close the building.
A letter sent out from President/COO Al Lane it states “ It is with major disappointment that we must report the Shoppes at Riverside Mall is being forced to close our doors to all tenants and the public based on the findings of the structural engineer.”
On February 13, the mall announced that it was closed until further notice, with statements from numerous tenants that a storm caused damage to the roof and the entire building would need to be inspected.
In the letter from Lane, it says that “multiple structural issues” need to be addressed before anyone can safely be allowed within the mall.
“As with everyone, we are extremely disappointed and concerned with the results of the engineer’s report, and will evaluate our options as soon as possible. However, our first priority is to the safety of everyone involved, including tenants, public, and our employees, so we will absolutely follow the guidelines and requirements of the engineering firm.”
All tenants of the mall have until March 21, 2021 to remove all belongings.
“This window is extremely short, and we are in contact with the engineering firm and insurance company to see if we can get that extended.”
Numerous businesses within the Shoppes at Riverside have made social media posts requesting assistance finding a new location, while the community has also been requesting contacts with local building owners to reach out and assist the businesses.