Shop With A Cop is Saturday: Lights, Sirens and Fun for Kids

Police from throughout Grays Harbor will be in Downtown Aberdeen Saturday morning, with lights and sirens, but Sheriff Rick Scott says not to worry, it’s for a good reason.

Saturday is the 20th annual “Shop with a Cop” event, a day where police officers team up with Grays Harbor to children to take them shopping for Christmas presents for themselves and their families. Before shopping, officers and the children will have breakfast, provided by the Aberdeen High School Culinary program, before turning on the lights and sirens and moving through Downtown.

Scott says that the day begins when officers have breakfast with the children and Santa at Aberdeen High School before patrol cars turn on lights and sirens and bring the children through Downtown Aberdeen to Walmart to shop. Agencies from all areas of Grays Harbor will be involved.

According to Walmart, they have donated $2500 this year to Shop with a Cop.

*Special Note: KXRO receives several calls and messages every year concerned about the loud police sirens. Don’t be alarmed, the lights and sirens are part of the celebration for the kids. Shop with a Cop will be taking place from 6:00am to 8:00am.