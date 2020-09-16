Shop with a Cop canceled for 2020
Shop with a Cop is the latest event to fall victim to COVID-19 restrictions.
The Aberdeen and Hoquiam Police Departments announced on Tuesday that the annual event which teams up children from each community in Grays Harbor with local officers has been canceled for 2020.
The event traditionally includes a large breakfast with local law enforcement and the children and a parade of lights and sirens through the area before the children get to spend a $100 WalMart gift card to do some shopping for Christmas.
Children are selected by the local schools from families which could use a little help for the holidays.
Both local police departments say that they are looking for other ways to get some help to those families in need for the holiday season.
Police Chief Jeff Myers said that they are working with Shop-With-A-Cop organizers to establish a giving tree in the lobby of the Hoquiam Police Department for their local kids.
He added that there is the possibility the police department may work with the Hoquiam Fire Department to deliver presents directly to each home in time for Christmas.
Details on what alternative options may be for the annual program will come over the coming months.