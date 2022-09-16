Shooting death outside Hoquiam bar

A man has died following a shooting at a bar in Hoquiam.

The Hoquiam Police Department reports that they are investigating a shooting death that occured in the parking lot of the Ace of Clubs Tavern on Simpson Avenue.

According to HPD, they were dispatched to the report of the shooting and found a 58-year-old male in the back parking lot who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Aberdeen Police officers, Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s deputies, and Washington State Patrol troopers responded to assist the Hoquiam officers. Hoquiam Fire Department personnel also responded.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the subject was pronounced dead at the scene.

The subject who fired the shots remained on-scene and was detained by officers.

Hoquiam Police detectives, with the assistance of detectives from the Aberdeen Police Department and Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office were working to process the scene with the use of the FARO crime scene scanning device, collecting evidence, and interviewing witnesses.

This is an ongoing investigation.