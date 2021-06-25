      Weather Alert

Shooting and death in Cosmopolis under investigation

Jun 25, 2021 @ 6:54am

An investigation is underway following a reported shooting and death in Cosmopolis.

According to a release from Cosmopolis Police Chief Casey Stratton, Officers were dispatched early Friday morning to a residence on I Street for a shooting.

The responding officer, with assistance of the Aberdeen Police Department, secured the scene and a 25-year-old Cosmopolis man was found deceased.

A 49-year-old Cosmopolis woman was detained for questioning.

Detectives with the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office and the Cosmopolis Police Department are continuing this investigation. 

No arrest had been made at the time of the release.

Also On KXRO
Stage 1 Water Emergency in Ocean Shores
Stafford Creek Correctional Officer dies from COVID-19
Bicycle vs vehicle hit and run on SR 109
Grayland Water chlorination impact local park
Redistricting meeting to discuss Grays Harbor/Pacific Counties
Connect With Us Listen To Us On