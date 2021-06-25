Shooting and death in Cosmopolis under investigation

An investigation is underway following a reported shooting and death in Cosmopolis.
According to a release from Cosmopolis Police Chief Casey Stratton, Officers were dispatched early Friday morning to a residence on I Street for a shooting.
The responding officer, with assistance of the Aberdeen Police Department, secured the scene and a 25-year-old Cosmopolis man was found deceased.
A 49-year-old Cosmopolis woman was detained for questioning.
Detectives with the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office and the Cosmopolis Police Department are continuing this investigation.
No arrest had been made at the time of the release.