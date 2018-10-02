Shoalwater Bay dune repair complete: ribbon-cutting Friday

A ribbon-cutting on the Shoalwater Bay Dune Repair Project is this week.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced that on Friday, Oct. 5 at 1:00 p.m. they will be joined by the Shoalwater Bay Tribe at the Tradewinds Event Center to commemorate the project.

The project was meant to restore flood protection and the Corps reconstructed a sand dune in Willapa Bay near the Shoalwater Bay Indian Reservation.

The $21 million federally-funded dune repair project began following three major storms between December 2015 and October 2016 that completely destroyed the northern portion of the sand spit and significantly eroded the remaining portion of the dune, threatening the Shoalwater Bay Indian Reservation including culturally and ecologically significant wetland areas.

Repair work included dredging approximately 850,000 cubic yards of sand to provide materials to rebuild the 12,500 foot-long protective berm.

In addition, the project maintained habitat for the Pacific Coast western snowy plover and streaked horned lark, two bird species federally listed under the Endangered Species Act as threatened.

WHERE: Tradewinds Event Center

4305 Pomeroy Lane

Tokeland, WA 98590

WHO: Event speakers will include:

Charlene Nelson, Shoalwater Bay Tribe Chairwoman

Seattle District, Commander Col. Mark Geraldi

About the project: