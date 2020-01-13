Sherri Northington exits as AHS Principal for next school year
Aberdeen School District Superintendent Dr. Alicia Henderson wrote a letter to parents and guardians that Sherri Northington informed staff that she will not be returning as principal next year at Aberdeen High School.
A new role for Northington within the school district has not been finalized, although Henderson says;
“I look forward to her continued presence in our district as a leader who cares about our students. Please rest assured that my leadership team is putting a strong plan in place for a smooth transition without disruption to the learning environment.”
Meetings will be held with AHS staff and students to hear thoughts on what qualities and qualifications might be needed in their next principal.
Parents and guardians are also invited to a meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, in the Community Room at the high school to voice their concerns.
Applications for the position are being accepted now and Henderson hopes to have a new Principal selected early this spring.