Sheriff’s Office employees honored at award ceremony

Four Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office employees will be honored this week.

In a release, Grays Harbor County Sheriff Rick Scott announced that he will be presenting several employees with awards on Thursday.

At 3pm on October 4 inside the Commissioner’s Large Meeting Room, Deputy Roller, Sergeants Niles and Peterson, and Support Specialist Nuxoll will all be receiving either “Life Saving or Meritorious Service” awards.

The honors are following an incident on September 9 when the employees assisted with a medical emergency for an inmate within the county jail.

The public is invited to attend the award ceremony.