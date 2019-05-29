Sheriff Scott selected for leadership role in statewide law enforcement association

Montesano, WA – Grays Harbor County Sheriff Rick Scott has been elected vice president of the board of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC).

In a release from WASPC, they say that Sheriff Scott was elected to serve as vice president of the 15-member executive board at the organization’s annual conference.

“On behalf of our Sheriffs and Chiefs we appreciate Sheriff Scott’s willingness to take on a key leadership role in law enforcement across the state” said Steve Strachan, WASPC executive director. “His election is indicative of the respect he has earned from his colleagues.”

WASPC was founded in 1963 and consists of executive and top management personnel from law enforcement agencies statewide,with more than 900 members including the 39 elected county sheriffs, and 240 police chiefs, as well as the Washington State Patrol, the Washington Department of Corrections, and representatives of several federal agencies.

From WASPC:

“WASPC is the only association of its kind in the nation combining representatives from local, state, tribal, and federal law enforcement into a single body, working toward a common goal. WASPC’s function is to provide specific materials and services to all law enforcement agencies in the state, members and non-members alike.”