Shelton woman in custody after she rammed police cars trying to escape
Elma, WA – A 44 year old Shelton woman is in custody for felony eluding after attempting to flee from a traffic stop by a Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Deputy.
The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that just after midnight on Thursday, the suspect vehicle didn’t stop when a deputy attempted to stop it for a minor traffic violation on Main Street near 14th Street in Elma.
An Elma PD officer responded to assist as the vehicle fled on Wakefield Road and attempted to turn onto Lambert Road where it lost control and went off the road.
The Sheriff’s Office says the deputy attempted to contact the driver in her vehicle that was stuck in the ditch, but she was able to free her vehicle.
They say the suspect then rammed the Elma PD police car and the Sheriff’s Office car.
Law enforcement pursued and when the suspect attempted to turn onto Utility Lane, she lost control of the vehicle and left the road.
The vehicle was stuck after it went over a small embankment and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.
The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect had several outstanding warrants for her arrest.
She was booked into jail for felony eluding and two counts of assault for ramming the patrol cars.