Shelton man suffers bite injuries from K-9 Max during arrest
By KXRO News
|
Sep 6, 2018 @ 7:07 AM

A Shelton man was arrested with help from K-9 Max

Deputies were called around 8:30 pm to a possible burglary in progress, and as the first deputy arrived on scene they saw someone flee in a vehicle.

According to a release, the Sheriff’s Office says that the burglars were loading a pool table into the back of a pickup truck and witnesses reported that they saw three people fleeing from the scene.

K-9 Max was called to the scene, tracking a suspect to an area nearby covered with large blackberry bushes. The report states that the suspect was given a warning to surrender and come out voluntarily, but the suspect refused.

K-9 Max entered the brush pile and captured the suspect who was treated for minor bite injuries from K-9 Max.

“The suspect was treated for minor injuries at the hospital after K-9 Max took a bite out of crime.”

The 32 year-old Shelton transient was booked into the Grays Harbor County jail for an outstanding felony warrant and residential burglary charges.

Detectives are attempting to locate the other two suspects involved.

