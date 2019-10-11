Sexually transmitted disease rates continue to rise in Washington
In newly released data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it shows that the rate of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) continues to rise in Washington, and across the country.
According to the data, rates of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis have all been rising over the last few years.
Among these, chlamydia is the most commonly reported; with rates being highest in 20 to 24-year-old women.
“At any age, if you think you may have been exposed to HIV or a STD, you and your sex partner(s) should visit a health clinic or your health care provider for testing and treatment.”
Pregnant women reportedly experience some of the worst outcomes from untreated STDs, including from congenital syphilis, which the Washington State Department of Health says is a growing problem in Washington.
“From 2014 to 2018, 23 cases of congenital syphilis were reported; this compares to only 13 cases reported from 1995 to 2013.”
The Department of Health says that early detection and treatment can interrupt the steady climb of STD rates, and they add that they are working with local public health agencies, community partners and medical care providers to enhance their capacity to diagnose, treat and prevent STDs in order to reduce the spread of these infections.
The data also shows that sexually transmitted disease rates are higher among gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men. Health officials urge these people to talk to their medical provider about testing for syphilis, gonorrhea, chlamydia and HIV at least once a year.
Officials at the department are urging people who are sexually active to get tested and treated for HIV and STDs. HIV and STDs are still best prevented through consistent and correct condom use, reduction of the number of sex partners or monogamy and knowing the testing status of sex partners and choosing safer sex practices based on the partner’s status.
For more information and answers to common questions about STDs, visit the Frequently Asked Questions page.