Seven day clam dig starts Sunday and includes Thanksgiving
Photo property of Jones Photo Collection
Grays Harbor, WA – Razor clam diggers can return to ocean beaches for a seven-day opening beginning Sunday and including Thanksgiving.
State shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) approved the dig on evening low tides after marine toxin tests showed the clams are safe to eat.
The upcoming dig is for the following dates and low tides:
- November 24, Sunday, 4:47 pm, -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- November 25, Monday, 5:34 pm, -1.0 feet; Long Beach Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- November 26, Tuesday, 6:18 pm, -1.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- November 27, Wednesday, 7:02 pm, -1.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- November 28, Thursday, 7:44 pm, -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- November 29, Friday, 8:29 pm, -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- November 30, Saturday, 9:10 pm, -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
No digging is allowed before noon for allowed digs, when low tide occurs in the evening.
“It’s great to find time for digs over the Thanksgiving holiday, ” said Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager. “Razor clams are a great addition to your feast, and it’s fun to bring guests from out of state along for a distinctive Washington experience.”
For a list of proposed razor clam digs on Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks beaches through December, please see: https://wdfw.wa.gov/news/wdfw-announces-additional-tentative-razor-clam-digs-through-december.
Final approval of the tentatively scheduled openings in December will depend on whether results of marine toxin tests show the clams are safe to eat.
Additional safety considerations are important to those who engage in digs near dusk and at night.
“Diggers want to be sure to come prepared with good lighting devices and always keep an eye on the surf, particularly at this time of year when low tides come at dusk and after dark,” said Ayres.
WDFW is also asking for razor clam fans around the state to weigh in on the perennial question: Which is better, clam gun or shovel?
To register support for a favored digging method, clam diggers can post a photo or video, complete with hashtag #TeamClamShovel or #TeamClamGun on any social media before the end of the season.
All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable 2019-20 fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach.
Licenses, ranging from a three-day razor clam license to an annual combination fishing license, are available on WDFW’s website at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov and from license vendors around the state.
Under state law, diggers at open beaches can take 15 razor clams per day and are required to keep the first 15 they dig.
Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container.