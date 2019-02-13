Seven day clam dig starts Friday

Razor clam diggers can return to various ocean beaches for a seven-day opening beginning this Friday.

The dig extends over a long weekend and provides a Sunday digging opportunity at Long Beach.

State shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife approved the dig on evening low tides after marine toxin tests showed the clams are safe to eat.

No digging will be allowed on any beach before noon.

The upcoming dig is approved on the following beaches, dates, and evening low tides:

Feb. 15, Friday; 3:11 p.m.; 0.4 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Feb. 16, Saturday; 4:08 p.m.; -0.3 feet; Twin Harbors, Copalis, Kalaloch

Feb. 17, Sunday; 4:59 p.m.; -1.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis, Mocrocks, Kalaloch

Feb. 18, Monday; 5:46 p.m.; -1.4 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks, Kalaloch

Feb. 19, Tuesday; 6:31 p.m.; -1.5 feet; Twin Harbors

Feb. 20, Wednesday; 7:14 p.m.; -1.3 feet; Twin Harbors

Feb. 21, Thursday; 7:56 p.m.; -0.8 feet; Twin Harbors

Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager, recommends that diggers hit the beach about an hour or two before low tide for the best results.

He says “Razor clams are fun to gather and great to eat, and the seven-day schedule should provide opportunities for diggers to find a time to gather their clams for late winter get-togethers with friends and family.”

In order to ensure conservation of clams for future generations, WDFW sets tentative razor clam seasons that are based on the results from the annual coast-wide razor clam stock assessment and by considering harvest to date.

WDFW authorizes each dig independently after getting the results of marine toxin testing.

All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable 2018-19 fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach.

Licenses, ranging from a three-day razor clam license (starting at $9.70) to an annual combination fishing license, are available on WDFW’s website at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov and from license vendors around the state.

Under state law, diggers at open beaches can take 15 razor clams per day and are required to keep the first 15 they dig. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container.

More information is available on WDFW’s razor clam webpage at https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/.