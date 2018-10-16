September Restaurant Inspection Results

The health inspections for September have been released and 22 local businesses were cited, with seven of them receiving 20 or more red point violations.

According to the Grays County Environmental Health Division, Rose’s Tienda & taqueria in Hoquiam was cited for the highest amount of points in September with 60 red points and 12 blue.

In Aberdeen, Mr. Miyagi’s Kitchen received 30 red points and 10 blue, Ocean Palace had 25 red and 15 blue, and La Unica Bakery and Billy’s Restaurant each were docked for 25 red points.

The C & T Food Mart in Montesano was cited for 25 red and 17 blue, and Scoops Ice Cream and Coffee in Westport had 20 red points on a compliance inspection but also a clean reinspection.

The County website lists “Red violations” as food handling practices that, when not done properly, are most likely to lead to foodborne illnesses and “Blue violations” are primarily maintenance and sanitation issues that are not likely to be the cause of a foodborne illness.

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY

Environmental Health Division

Newspaper-End of Month Report

For Inspections Conducted Between 9/1/2018 and 9/30/2018

Business Area Reason For Inspection Red Points Blue Points Aberdeen Grocery Outlet Aberdeen Routine 5 0 AFC Sushi @ Safeway Aberdeen Routine 0 0 Bi-Mart #684 Aberdeen Routine 5 0 Billy’s Restaurant Aberdeen Reinspection 25 0 Blue Beacon Rest & Lnge Aberdeen Pre-Operational 0 0 Coffee Corner Espresso Aberdeen Routine 10 5 La Unica Bakery Aberdeen Routine 25 0 Mr. Miyagi’s Kitchen Aberdeen Routine 30 10 Ocean Palace Restaurant Aberdeen Routine 25 15 Papa Murphy’s Pizza Aberdeen Routine 0 0 Perfect View Espresso Aberdeen Routine 0 5 Starbucks Coffee #9504 Aberdeen Routine 0 0 Taco Bell #31333 Aberdeen Routine 0 0 Thai Smiles Aberdeen Routine 5 0 West First Street Pub Aberdeen Routine 0 0 Bean Bags Elma Routine 5 0 Elma Mini Mall Elma Routine 10 0 Rainy Day Espresso Elma Pre-Operational 0 0 Rusty Tractor, The Elma Routine 0 0 Shu Jack’s Bar & Grill Elma Complaint 0 8 101 Bar & Grill Hoquiam Complaint 10 13 7-Eleven 2261d Hoquiam Reinspection 10 5 7-Eleven 2261d Hoquiam Reinspection 10 5 Rose’s Tienda & taqueria Hoquiam Routine 60 12 Smoke Town & Grocery Hoquiam Routine 0 0 The Jitter House Hoquiam Routine 0 0 VFW Post #1135 Hoquiam Routine 0 0 Welcome Inn Tavern Hoquiam Routine 10 0 The Coffee Shop McCleary Routine 0 0 C & T Food Mart Montesano Routine 25 17 Oishi Teriyaki Montesano Routine 10 17 Organic 101 Market Montesano Routine 5 10 Thriftway-Pick Rite Deli Montesano Routine 0 8 Alec’s By the Sea Ocean Shores Routine 0 0 Dugan’s Pizza Ocean Shores Routine 0 5 Seaside Liquidation Outlet Ocean Shores Pre-Operational 0 0 Subway Ocean Shores Complaint 0 0 The Lighthouse Ocean Shores Routine 0 0 Scoops Ice Cream and Coffee Westport Compliance 20 0 Scoops Ice Cream and Coffee Westport Reinspection 0 0

Full details of violations for each business are not known. To recieve further information, submit a public records request to Environmental Health Specialist Kristina Hollatz, R.S. at khollatz@co.grays-harbor.wa.us