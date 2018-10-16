September Restaurant Inspection Results

The health inspections for September have been released and 22 local businesses were cited, with seven of them receiving 20 or more red point violations.
According to the Grays County Environmental Health Division, Rose’s Tienda & taqueria in Hoquiam was cited for the highest amount of points in September with 60 red points and 12 blue.
In Aberdeen, Mr. Miyagi’s Kitchen received 30 red points and 10 blue, Ocean Palace had 25 red and 15 blue, and La Unica Bakery and Billy’s Restaurant each were docked for 25 red points.
The C & T Food Mart in Montesano was cited for 25 red and 17 blue, and Scoops Ice Cream and Coffee in Westport had 20 red points on a compliance inspection but also a clean reinspection.
The County website lists “Red violations” as food handling practices that, when not done properly, are most likely to lead to foodborne illnesses and “Blue violations” are primarily maintenance and sanitation issues that are not likely to be the cause of a foodborne illness.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY
Environmental Health Division
Newspaper-End of Month Report
For Inspections Conducted Between 9/1/2018 and 9/30/2018
|Business
|Area
|Reason For Inspection
|Red Points
|Blue Points
|Aberdeen Grocery Outlet
|Aberdeen
|Routine
|5
|0
|AFC Sushi @ Safeway
|Aberdeen
|Routine
|0
|0
|Bi-Mart #684
|Aberdeen
|Routine
|5
|0
|Billy’s Restaurant
|Aberdeen
|Reinspection
|25
|0
|Blue Beacon Rest & Lnge
|Aberdeen
|Pre-Operational
|0
|0
|Coffee Corner Espresso
|Aberdeen
|Routine
|10
|5
|La Unica Bakery
|Aberdeen
|Routine
|25
|0
|Mr. Miyagi’s Kitchen
|Aberdeen
|Routine
|30
|10
|Ocean Palace Restaurant
|Aberdeen
|Routine
|25
|15
|Papa Murphy’s Pizza
|Aberdeen
|Routine
|0
|0
|Perfect View Espresso
|Aberdeen
|Routine
|0
|5
|Starbucks Coffee #9504
|Aberdeen
|Routine
|0
|0
|Taco Bell #31333
|Aberdeen
|Routine
|0
|0
|Thai Smiles
|Aberdeen
|Routine
|5
|0
|West First Street Pub
|Aberdeen
|Routine
|0
|0
|Bean Bags
|Elma
|Routine
|5
|0
|Elma Mini Mall
|Elma
|Routine
|10
|0
|Rainy Day Espresso
|Elma
|Pre-Operational
|0
|0
|Rusty Tractor, The
|Elma
|Routine
|0
|0
|Shu Jack’s Bar & Grill
|Elma
|Complaint
|0
|8
|101 Bar & Grill
|Hoquiam
|Complaint
|10
|13
|7-Eleven 2261d
|Hoquiam
|Reinspection
|10
|5
|7-Eleven 2261d
|Hoquiam
|Reinspection
|10
|5
|Rose’s Tienda & taqueria
|Hoquiam
|Routine
|60
|12
|Smoke Town & Grocery
|Hoquiam
|Routine
|0
|0
|The Jitter House
|Hoquiam
|Routine
|0
|0
|VFW Post #1135
|Hoquiam
|Routine
|0
|0
|Welcome Inn Tavern
|Hoquiam
|Routine
|10
|0
|The Coffee Shop
|McCleary
|Routine
|0
|0
|C & T Food Mart
|Montesano
|Routine
|25
|17
|Oishi Teriyaki
|Montesano
|Routine
|10
|17
|Organic 101 Market
|Montesano
|Routine
|5
|10
|Thriftway-Pick Rite Deli
|Montesano
|Routine
|0
|8
|Alec’s By the Sea
|Ocean Shores
|Routine
|0
|0
|Dugan’s Pizza
|Ocean Shores
|Routine
|0
|5
|Seaside Liquidation Outlet
|Ocean Shores
|Pre-Operational
|0
|0
|Subway
|Ocean Shores
|Complaint
|0
|0
|The Lighthouse
|Ocean Shores
|Routine
|0
|0
|Scoops Ice Cream and Coffee
|Westport
|Compliance
|20
|0
|Scoops Ice Cream and Coffee
|Westport
|Reinspection
|0
|0
Full details of violations for each business are not known. To recieve further information, submit a public records request to Environmental Health Specialist Kristina Hollatz, R.S. at khollatz@co.grays-harbor.wa.us