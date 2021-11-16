SEPA shows “no probable significant adverse impact” for Ocean Shores firebreak

The City of Ocean Shores shared documents regarding Phase II of their Dune Firebreak Project and announced that the SEPA determination showed “no probable significant adverse impact on the environment if certain conditions are mitigated”.
The proposal would create a 50-foot-wide firebreak corridor between developed portions of the town and the sand dunes, and includes clearing vegetation from the firebreak corridor and includes additional maintenance activity on the land to ensure that vegetation does not re-establish itself.
The reason behind the project would be to reduce fire risk for developed properties, and uses the Butter Clam Fire that scorched 30 acres in 2013 and another 3-acre fire in 2017 as examples of need.
The proposed clearing would serve as a primary firebreak and emergency fire access route.
Vegetation removal includes re-seeding and using “aquatic safe herbicide”.
The firebreak would clear land along the western side of Ocean Shores Boulevard as well as land along Damon Road.
In the SEPA document it states that there are no known environmental health hazards that are expected to occur as a result of the project, there is no known contamination at the site, and there are no known existing hazardous chemicals or conditions that would affect the project.
Legal Publication: The City of Ocean Shores Planning Department Determination of Non-Significance. SEPA 21-24
Lead Agency: City of Ocean Shores
Applicant: City of Ocean Shores Public Works Department
Staff Contact: Marshall Read, City Planner, 360-940-7489, [email protected]
Proposal: City of Ocean Shores Dune Firebreak Phase II proposal, includes clearing vegetation from the firebreak corridor and will include additional future maintenance activity.
Location of proposal: Grays Harbor County Parcel #’s 618122758170 and 618123423001 located within the City of Ocean Shores, Washington and having the physical address 205 W Chance a la Mer. The firebreak clearing follows the western side of physical addresses 601 Ocean Shores Boulevard NW through 865 Cuddy Court inclusive and then turns due west and running along the southerly side of 491 Damon Road, Ocean Shores, Washington.
The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment if certain conditions are mitigated. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(c). The lead agency will not act on this proposal for 14 days from the date of publication.
Documents pertaining to this proposal can be viewed on-line at https://oceanshores.civicweb.net/filepro/documents/71801, The Ocean Shores Library, and by appointment with the City Clerk at 548 Point Brown Ave. NE.