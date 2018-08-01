Sen. Cantwell sponsors new funding for high school coding classes

A bill sponsored by Senator Maria Cantwell to increase high school computer coding programs has been signed into law.

The legislation was sponsored by Cantwell and Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana.

The bill was signed into law as part of the re-authorization of the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act. Cantwell’s provision will help high schools throughout the country establish or expand computer coding education programs by expanding the use of federal funds to support the programs.

It also supports statewide efforts to create access to and implementation of coding and computer science.

“In Washington, more than 13,000 internet companies provide more than a quarter of a million jobs, and we want to keep this American success story going,” said Senator Cantwell. “But to do that, we need to make sure that these start-ups have the workforce of tomorrow that they need, and that’s why it’s so important for children throughout the United States to be able to learn to code in school.”

The grant money expanded by Cantwell’s provision has the ability to incentivize states that allow high school students to take a coding class in place of a mathematics, science, or foreign language class in order to fulfill a graduation requirement.

“This is a great example of what we can do when working together in a bipartisan manner,” Cantwell said. “It is the first of an important step to make sure that every student understands some level of what our economy is going to be built on in the future.”

According to Cantewll, only 1,212 students in Washington graduated from college with computer science degrees in 2015, leaving more than 16,200 computing jobs unfilled today.

The new funding will reduce the costs of establishing computer science curriculums within high schools, allowing students an opportunity to begin learning before college.

Specifically, Cantwell’s provision in the new law:

Expands the use of federal dollars to efforts that develop and implement programs designed to increase opportunities for students to take rigorous courses in coding or computer science; and

Supports statewide efforts to increase access and implementation of coding and computer science courses in order to meet the needs of local labor markets.

