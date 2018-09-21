Semi vs Semi accident sends one man to hospital

A school bus slowing down on Highway 101 led to an accident between two semi trucks.

On Thursday afternoon, the Washington State Patrol says that local truck drivers were both driving north on Highway 101 outside Cosmopolis when they collided.

In their report, they say that a 58 year old Hoquiam truck driver in a 2011 Freightliner towing a chip trailer was driving north when they slowed down for a school bus that was turning.

When the first semi slowed, a 26 year old Satsop man in a 2014 Kenworth with a flatbed hit the other large truck in the rear.

The school bus was not involved in the accident.

The Hoquiam man was taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for injuries, but his truck was driven from the scene. The Satsop driver was not injured, but his Freightliner was towed due to damage.

The cause of the accident is cited as Following Too Close, and the Washington State Department of Transportation reported that the road was partially blocked for 3 hours.