Second round of community testing begins Thursday
Grays Harbor County Emergency Management and Grays Harbor County Public Health have partnered with the Washington State National Guard to bring community based COVID-19 tests to Grays Harbor County throughout the month of October.
During the first five days of testing, 574 people have been tested for COVID-19.
More dates, times, and locations are now available as the second round of community testing begins this Thursday at the Oakville Fire Station.
That event will take place from noon to 6:00 p.m.
There are no requirements to be tested for COVID-19 during this community based testing.
This testing site is open to anyone that needs or wants a COVID-19 test, however Grays Harbor Public Health says there have been more tests performed than expected.
Because of this, there has been a delay in test results and tests on site are now being prioritized and result times may vary.
Grays Harbor has topped 600 total identified COVID-19 cases.
Community based testing began last week at various locations throughout the county and following the weekend, Grays Harbor County Health Public Health and Social Services announced that 27 new cases were added to the total.
As of this morning, there are 76 active cases in Grays Harbor.
Second Round of Dates, Times, and Locations:
|DATE
|TIME
|LOCATION
|CITY
|10/15/2020
|12:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|Oakville Fire Station
|Oakville
|10/16/2020
|8:00 AM – 2:00 PM
|Ocosta High School
|Westport
|10/17/2020
|9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
|Ocosta High School
|Westport
|10/20/2020
|10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
|Fire District #8 (Pacific Beach)
|Pacific Beach
|10/21/2020
|1:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|Lions Club
|Cosmopolis
|10/22/2020
|9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
|Ocean Shores Convention Center
|Ocean Shores
|10/23/2020
|12:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|Ocean Shores Convention Center
|Ocean Shores
|10/24/2020
|9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
|Stewart Field/Robert Gray Parking Lot
|Aberdeen