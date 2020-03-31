Second Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Grays Harbor County
Submitted by Grays Harbor County Public Health & Social Services Grays Harbor Public Health officials are reporting the County’s second case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The patient, a man in his 40s, is in isolation and receiving care at Grays Harbor Community. Public Health has identified and notified close contacts of the patient. Persons who […]
