Second Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Grays Harbor County

Mar 31, 2020 @ 7:27am

Submitted by Grays Harbor County Public Health & Social Services Grays Harbor Public Health officials are reporting the County’s second case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The patient, a man in his 40s, is in isolation and receiving care at Grays Harbor Community. Public Health has identified and notified close contacts of the patient. Persons who […]

