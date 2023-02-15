Sec. of State Hobbs to speak at GGHI Annual Meeting; registration open

This month Greater Grays Harbor, Inc (GGHI) will present an annual report at their upcoming Business Forum Lunch.

The luncheon will take place on Tuesday, February 28th from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Rotary Log Pavilion located at 1401 Sargent Blvd in Aberdeen, WA.

The GGHI Annual Meeting serves as an opportunity to report on the organization’s achievements as well as forecast for the next year. GGHI will also announce the year’s Board of Directors made up of local community leaders.

Secretary of State Steve Hobbs will serve as the keynote speaker, providing an overview of the duties of his office and of statewide elections.

Hobbs was originally appointed by Gov. Inslee before being elected to a full term.

Prior to his appointment, he was the state senator for Washington’s 44th legislative district, having first been elected in 2006.

“We are excited that Secretary Hobbs is available as our keynote at this event,” states Lynnette Buffington, CEO at GGHI. “Access to state level leadership is important for all Washingtonians and GGHI is happy to provide that opportunity to Grays Harbor.”

Space is limited and advance registration is required to attend the event.

Lunch is included in the registration fee and will be catered by 8th Street Ale House.

The cost to attend is $25 for GGHI members and $35 for non-members. Save 10% with Early Bird Pricing closing on February 17 at 11:30 a.m. Registration will officially close on February 21 at 5:00 p.m.

All guests are required to pre-register for this event. There will be no options to pay at the door and walk-ins will not be allowed. To register, click the green ‘Register’ button at https://bit.ly/3Y0Adcy and follow the prompts.

For more information on this event, sponsorship opportunities, or assistance registering, contact the GGHI office at (360) 532-7888 or [email protected]

Early Bird Pricing, 10% off

Register prior to this Friday, February 17th at 11:30am

GGHI Members – $22.50

GGHI Non-Members – $31.50

Regular Pricing

Register prior to February 21st at 5pm

GGHI Members – $25.00

GGHI Non-Members – $35.00

Disclosure: KXRO News Director Kyle Pauley serves on the Greater Grays Harbor, Inc Board of Directors.