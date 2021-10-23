Weather Alert
The Harbor's choice for News, Sports, & Weather
2021 Election
2021 Election Interviews
News Archive
Harbor News
Harbor Police | Fire
KXRO Community
KXRO Outdoors
Harbor Sports
Harbor Weather
Northwest News
Community
2021 Senior Spotlight
Local Events
Volunteer Opportunities
Rich D’s Baked Clam Recipe
Contact
FCC Applications
FCC Applications
NOTICE OF K269FT RENEWAL FILING
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Soundcloud
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Harbor News
Harbor Police | Fire
Search underway for missing person near Donkey Creek
Oct 23, 2021 @ 8:27am
The Grays Harbor Sheriffs Office tells KXRO that a search is underway near Humptulips for mushroom pickers.
Undersheriff Johansson says that the local sheriff’s office is utilizing search and rescue members and tracking dogs in an attempt to locate a 40-year-old male who did not return to their vehicle while picking mushrooms.
According to Johansson, they were last seen in the early afternoon on Friday, October 22 on Donkey Creek Road near milepost 9.
The two became separated from their group and did not return to the vehicle.
The people were reportedly not dressed or prepared to spend the night in the woods.
Also On KXRO
Three Grays Harbor residents die following collision with log truck
Local hospitals and EMS spread awareness of medical system strain; ask residents to remain vigilant
Oct. 26 virtual public hearing on proposed L&I rate increase
Washington State Patrol announces numbers on separations due to vaccine mandate
Project Underway to Identify Algal Toxins in US National Park Waterways
2021 Election
2021 Election Interviews
News Archive
Harbor News
Harbor Police | Fire
KXRO Community
KXRO Outdoors
Harbor Sports
Harbor Weather
Northwest News
Community
2021 Senior Spotlight
Local Events
Volunteer Opportunities
Rich D’s Baked Clam Recipe
Contact
FCC Applications
FCC Applications
NOTICE OF K269FT RENEWAL FILING
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On