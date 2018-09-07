Seabrook grants bring almost $40,000 to local groups

The Seabrook Community Foundation announced $38,000 in grants went to local groups in their second quarter.

In a release, the foundation says that grants were announced at their August meeting to assist historic buildings, food programs, education for 4th graders, substance abuse programs, animal shelter, and other local causes.

Board President Helen Gilbert said, “The Grays Harbor and North Beach communities continue to bring forth projects that benefit individuals and the community as a whole. The Foundation is pleased to be able to provide assistance as possible.”

Grants were awarded with the following descriptions from the foundation:

7th Street Theatre: The 7th Street Theatre is housed in a grand landmark building in Hoquiam.

Over the years time and infrastructure upgrades has impacted the exterior walls of the building creating water leak issues. This grant will help fund a significant plan to remedy the existing leaky wall and fly loft. The building will continue to be home base for events, shows and organizations to use and will improve the basic infrastructure to allow continued use and Improvement.

Over the years time and infrastructure upgrades has impacted the exterior walls of the building creating water leak issues. This grant will help fund a significant plan to remedy the existing leaky wall and fly loft. The building will continue to be home base for events, shows and organizations to use and will improve the basic infrastructure to allow continued use and Improvement. Coastal Harvest: Coastal Harvest is a very capable organization that provides food and other items to independent food banks and individuals in Western Washington. To serve the North Beach area Coastal Harvest bought and built a mobile food bank truck. This facility on wheels serves Pacific Beach and Taholah individuals bringing food and personal items once a month.

This grant will allow this service to continue and hopefully expand to twice a month service. This grant is provided in part as a matching grant based on donations received at the Coastal Harvest dinner held at Seabrook on September

This grant will allow this service to continue and hopefully expand to twice a month service. This grant is provided in part as a matching grant based on donations received at the Coastal Harvest dinner held at Seabrook on September Grays Harbor Historical Seaport: Grays Harbor Historical Seaport has been home to the 2 tall ships Hawaiian Chieftan and Lady Washington. One way in which theses ships are utilized is to provide educational field trips for students in Grays Harbor county and the surrounding area.

Students are able to participate in the Voyage of Explorers educational program. This program teaches maritime history, travel, culture and life aboard these ships when they were typical of the vehicles of world trade. This grant provides scholarship funds for 4th grade students in Grays Harbor schools to attend this program.

Students are able to participate in the Voyage of Explorers educational program. This program teaches maritime history, travel, culture and life aboard these ships when they were typical of the vehicles of world trade. This grant provides scholarship funds for 4th grade students in Grays Harbor schools to attend this program. Lifeline Connections: Lifeline Connections provides in and out-patient services to deal with substance abuse and addiction. They are based in Vancouver, WA and have recently opened an out-patient service in Aberdeen. Lifeline Connections provides many services at this location

including assessment and counseling. They have purchased a building to house these services.

This building needs an upgrade to soundproof the counseling rooms in order to provide the proper private setting for counselors and clients. This grant will help pay for this work.

including assessment and counseling. They have purchased a building to house these services. This building needs an upgrade to soundproof the counseling rooms in order to provide the proper private setting for counselors and clients. This grant will help pay for this work. North Beach PAWS: North Beach PAWS has been serving the community providing animal shelter, adoption , spay and neuter services for over 12 years at their current home. This volunteer organization is staffed by volunteers and is funded by grants, donations, and fund raising events such as their garage sale and fund raising dinner and auction, held this year on November 3. When animals are received by NBPAWS, they are often rather scruffy; dirty, nervous and in need of a good bath and a lot of love. The laundry facility takes a beating and currently needs a new commercial strength washer and dryer. This grant in conjunction with a gofundme fundraising effort will allow them to purchase these appliances and provide many years of clean towels.

“The board of directors continues to be amazed at the efforts of individuals and organizations in the Grays Harbor community to provide assistance when needed and continually strive to make a positive impact on the Harbor and North Beach.”

The Seabrook Community Foundation accepts grant applications from charitable organizations throughout the year and processes applications at quarterly meetings.

You can download a grant application at: https://www.seabrookwa.com/seabrook-community-foundation.