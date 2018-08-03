Seabrook Community Foundation announce grant recipients

The Seabrook Community Foundation has released their list of recipients for their 2nd Quarter 2018 grants.

They say in a release that the board awarded 18 new scholarships and 6 renewal scholarships.

Included in this total were 9 Grays Harbor organizations awarded a total of more than $35,000 in new grants.

Board President Helen Gilbert tells KXRO: The second quarter Seabrook Community Foundation meeting is always our busiest, as we have the opportunity to review both grants as well as scholarships for students continuing their education through colleges/universities and vocational training schools. The grants awarded this quarter reflect our mission of providing funds for food, housing, welfare, safety, education, and youth programs.

The Seabrook Community Foundation lists the grant winners as:

Aberdeen High School Skills USA program : The SkillsUSA team administered through Aberdeen High School includes students from Aberdeen, Hoquiam and Montesano. 9 students and 2 advisors have qualified to enter National Competition in Louisville, KY by winning their respective trade competition at the state level. This grant will help this group travel to compete at the national competition.

Family Promise of Grays Harbor : Family Promise is a national organization with the mission of helping homeless families with children achieve sustainable independence through a community-based response providing short term shelter, meals, case management and hospitality. Family Promise is building a site in Grays Harbor. Funds from this grant will help purchase equipment necessary to provide these services for the Grays Harbor community.

Faith Community Church of Ocean Shores : This church is known for their focus on community, particular the youth of Ocean Shores. Faith Community Church has been a gathering place for kids for years, using a facility called ‘the outback’ which has served them well. The number of kids has increased and a new building is necessary to host people and programs. Funds from this grant will help pay for this new addition; ideally ready to break ground very soon.

Grays Harbor Youth Athletics : Grays Harbor Youth Athletics is a group of volunteers who sponsor fundraising events to provide sports equipment and programs for the youth of Grays Harbor. This includes football helmets and seminars for coaches focused on concussion protocol. Their primary event is a Football camp, open to boys and girls, that is coached by NFL and Collegiate football persons. These grant funds will help put on their primary fund raising event in Ocean Shores.

Grays Harbor Fire Protection District No. 7 : This group of emergency response professionals provides emergency medical services, basic life support as well as fire protection for 950 citizens in unincorporated Grays Harbor County north of Ocean Shores. They also have mutual aid agreements with other fire districts. GHFD#7 recently purchased a 2nd ambulance for emergency response. The funds from this grant will help purchase the necessary supplies to outfit this ambulance to meet WA state certification and provide the highest quality service.

KXPB Radio Station : KXPB is a mainstay of the North Beach providing 24 hour entertainment as well as being the emergency response radio station for Pacific Beach and the surrounding area. This public radio station is staffed by volunteers and operates with funds from grants, individual and business gifts. This grant provides funds to be used for operating expenses to keep the lights on and the air waves alive.

Pacific Beach Preschool : Pacific Beach Elementary school is the home for the recently established Preschool program. This program provides free or discounted meals to many of the students. Pre-school meal service are not funded through national programs. This grant will provide funds to pay for food and supplies to continue this support.

Play It Forward : Scholarships: Provides instruments to aspiring musicians, music and arts scholarships to Grays Harbor College and coordinates local events benefiting the community. PIF awards $1000 Music and Arts scholarships to Grays Harbor College twice a year. They receive donated musical instruments, repair them to a state of playability and donate these instruments and equipment to the community throughout Grays Harbor. This grant provides funds to assist with the scholarships and instrument parts, supplies and repair.

Revival of Grays Harbor: This Aberdeen based group provides meals, clothing, and support services for homeless people in Aberdeen. They provide services for 70 homeless guests per day. They have 3 Grays Harbor College social service students who intern as liaisons for guests needing assistance in applying for counseling, rehab and other services. These grant funds will be used to continue operations and provide these services to more individuals in the community.

The Seabrook Community Foundation accepts grant applications from charitable organizations throughout the year and processes applications at quarterly meetings.

You can download a grant application at: https://www.seabrookwa.com/seabrook-community-foundation.