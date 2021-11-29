Sea Scouts/Westport Maritime Museum hos open house in Hoquiam

The Grays Harbor Sea Scouts and the Westport Maritime Museum have announced that they are teaming up this weekend to introduce Grays Harbor to the Sea Scout program through an open house.
The open house will feature retired US Coast Guard Motor Lifeboat 36391.
Volunteers from the Grays Harbor Sea Scouts Ship Invincible will conduct tours on the “Point Adams” at the 8th and Levee Street landing in Hoquiam from 10 AM to 3PM on December 4 and 5.
The 36391, formerly a USCG rescue vessel like the one in the movie The Finest Hours, is on loan from the Westport Maritime Museum. Depending on conditions, 30-minute rides on the 39391 may be available throughout the day.
Sea Scouts is an international youth program aimed at introducing young people from 14-18 years of age to the maritime world through hands-on experience and training. Many Sea Scouts go on to leadership and careers in the maritime industry. Sea Scout units, called Ships, are established around the world with a particular emphasis on boating and other water-based activities on the sea, rivers or lakes.
Grays Harbor Sea Scouts Ship Invincible is actively recruiting young men and women interested in maritime careers or in simply learning more about boats and maritime skills. The program is also seeking adult volunteers to assist with various activities. Maritime experience is helpful but not necessary.
Grays Harbor Sea Scouts Ship Invincible is sponsored by Hoquiam VFW Post 1135. For over 100 years Sea Scouting has promoted better citizenship and improved members’ boating skills through instruction and practice. Our harbor, rivers, and lakes are prime locations for youth education, vocation and recreation.
“Our aim is to provide the best possible opportunities for local youth with the support of local industries, businesses and communities.”