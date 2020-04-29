Sea Mar announces telehealth visits now available
Sea Mar Community Health Centers are now offering telehealth services.
In an announcement from the health care provider, they say that they are continuing to provide care during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want you to know that our priority, as always, is to meet the needs of our communities – and this is important right now more than ever. We want to assure you that we have put procedures in place to protect our patients, staff and communities from COVID-19.”
As an option for residents, Sea Mar announces that telehealth visits are now available for medical and behavioral health services.
Through these visits, residents can see their provider or clinician safely in the comfort of your home with a telephone visit or virtual visit.
You can schedule a telehealth visit by calling your Sea Mar clinic.
Contact information for all Sea Mar clinics can be found at www.seamar.org/seamar-clinics. Medical visits can be requested online through MyChart: www.seamar.org/mychart
“We are here for you. On behalf of all of us at Sea Mar, we are committed to being your partner and getting through these times together.”
Learn more about Sea Mar telehealth visits at www.seamar.org/telehealth.