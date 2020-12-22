Schuyler Burkhart named next PUD General Manager
The Grays Harbor PUD have named their choice of a new General Manager.
In a release, the local utility announced that their board of commissioners introduced a resolution on Monday to offer the position to Engineering Director Schuyler Burkhart.
They say that the plan is to formally approve that resolution at the first board meeting of January.
Burkhart would replace current manager Dave Ward, who will retire at the end of February.
“The Grays Harbor PUD is headed in the right direction, and we have found the person to continue that and help the utility fulfill its mission to our customers,” said PUD Board President Russ Skolrood. “Schuyler’s leadership has helped put the PUD on a solid foundation. We’re looking forward to working with him and the rest of the PUD team to maintain that foundation and build on it into the future.”
Burkhart joined the PUD as Engineering Director in March of 2014, according to the utility.
Prior to that he served as a senior supervisor of the Tacoma Power Transmission and Distribution section.
“Over a 26 year career, he has held multiple engineering and project management roles, and supervised engineering, administrative, meter, substation, relay and line service crews. A graduate of Tacoma Community College and the University of Washington, Burkhart is a registered Professional Engineer in Washington state. Born and raised in Western Washington, he loves living in East County near Elma with his family.”
“I’m honored and excited to serve in this role and continue the valuable investment the utility has made in the professional growth of our staff, improving the safety and reliability of our utility systems, and most of all, fulfilling our mission of service to our customers,” said Burkhart. “I’m very thankful for Dave Ward’s work that has positioned the PUD very positively as he moves into retirement, and for the board’s support and confidence in the PUD team and me as we move forward together.”