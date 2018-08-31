No school strike as union contract expires and negotiations continue

Their current contract ended on Thursday, but the Aberdeen Education ASsociation will continue working as the union and the Aberdeen School District work to negotiate new funding.

Members of the local teachers union met at Aberdeen High School to discuss the next steps of the bargaining process. KXRO received a copy of the recent proposal from ASD through a Public Records Request, showing an offer of a 15% increase to the base salary. According to documents released, the proposal included additional concessions although the increase is the same as the original offer by the district and a contrast from the 35% opening offer presented by the union.

Following their general membership meeting, the teachers chose to continue working for now as long as the bargaining process remains in good faith and it appears that the district is willing to come to an agreement.They will currently not be going on strike like some other Southwest Washington schools.

Additional Details of the discussions within the meeting are not known. Michelle Reed, President of the Aberdeen Education Association, told KXRO that they prefer to keep their portion of the negotiations, including any offers or documents private.

KXRO is told an additional bargaining meeting between the district and union is scheduled for next week.

KXRO was told that the North Beach School District finalized negotiations with their staff, and while details are unknown the source says that salaries will be receiving an approximate 30% increase.

Documents from the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction comparing the previous salaries of local schools to the proposed new funding show that while North Beach would have seen a 13% increase if only the new state allocation were implemented, Aberdeen was already making more than the new state allocation.