Scatter Creek Wildlife Area planning at upcoming meeting

The planning process is beginning for the future of 3,592 acres in Thurston and Grays Harbor counties.

The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife (WDFW) will hold a public workshop Feb. 13 to discuss plans for the Scatter Creek Wildlife Area.

The workshop is scheduled from 6 to 8:30 p.m., Feb. 13, at Swede Hall, 18543 Albany St. SW, Rochester.

According to WDFW, the plan will propose actions for the management of the wildlife area over the next 10 years.

“This includes efforts to protect wildlife species and their habitat and enhance recreational opportunities where appropriate”, said Darric Lowery, wildlife area manager.

At the meeting, WDFW staff members will be on hand to review the area’s history, discuss the planning process, and ask for public comments.

“We want to hear from the public about how people use this area as well as what recreation and natural resource values are important to them,” added Lowery.

WDFW staff will work on the plan with the Scatter Creek Wildlife Area advisory committee, made up of citizens, neighbors, and other stakeholders.

Lowery said the public will also have opportunities to comment at upcoming advisory committee meetings and when the draft plan is developed.

Information on the wildlife area’s six units is available on WDFW’s website at https://wdfw.wa.gov/lands/wildlife_areas/scatter_creek/.

The department is revising management plans for all of its 33 wildlife areas to reflect current conditions and identify new priorities and initiatives.

This will include the Chehalis, and Olympic Wildlife Areas in Grays Harbor, as well as the Johns River Wildlife Area, which covers portions of Grays Harbor and Pacific County.