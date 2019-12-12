Scam calls claim bomb threats; spoof WSP phone number to do so
The Washington State Patrol says that a phone number from their office was “spoofed” and used to make fraudulent bomb threats.
In the calls, voicemails stated that a threat was imminent and instructions were given to go to a suspicious website in an apparent scam attempt.
Residents should NOT go to that website.
WSP says that multiple law enforcement agencies across the state received calls from citizens regarding the message that alleged it was from authorities.
There was no indication that these calls reflect any actual threat but in abundance of caution, WSP advises anyone who receives a threatening call of any sort to contact law enforcement by calling 911 and reporting the threat along with any caller ID information.
“Spoofing” or “number hijacking” occurs when a caller forges the number that appears on caller ID devices in an attempt to trick the person receiving the call..
Law enforcement and consumer protection advocates advise anyone who receives suspicious and unscheduled communications either by phone, text, or email to avoid logging on to suggested websites, calling unknown numbers, or providing personal information at the prompting of strangers.
The tone, substance, and fraudulent use of a WSP number as its apparent origin on this call is designed to confuse or frighten the unsuspecting and vulnerable.
WSP is actively investigating the situation.
From WSP:
AGAIN – There is NO indication that these calls represent credible threats and there are NO credible reports of unusual danger. WSP urges all citizens to be vigilant in protecting both their personal safety and personal information. Anyone who receives a threatening call of any sort or witnesses suspicious or potential dangerous activity should always contact local law enforcement by calling 911.