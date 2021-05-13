Saturday and Monday razor clam digging approved at Mocrocks Beach
WDFW – For the first time in 2021, shellfish managers have approved two days of razor clam digging on Saturday and Monday, after marine toxin tests showed the clams are safe to eat.
The approved morning razor clam digs on Mocrocks beach only, along with low tides, are listed below:
· Saturday, May 15; 9:37 am; -0.5 feet; Mocrocks
· Monday, May 17; 11:03 am; -0.1 feet; Mocrocks
No digging is allowed after noon during digs when low tide occurs in the morning.
“After this long closure due to high levels of marine toxins, we are happy to open a dig this weekend, said Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager. “And, even though it is just one beach, we hope people will enjoy the opportunity responsibly.”
No other beaches are scheduled to open at this time, and WDFW will continue testing marine toxins in razor clams in conjunction with the Washington Department of Health, in order to determine whether additional digs can be scheduled before the end of May, the normal season end point.
Many ocean beaches are open to motor vehicles, but drivers are required to follow the “rules of the road,” said Ayres. “Mocrocks beach only has three points of road access, so we are asking beachgoers to arrive early and exercise good judgment when accessing the beach,” he added.
“Under state law, all vehicles – and horses – are required to travel along the extreme upper limit of the hard sand,” he said. “When in doubt, follow the path marked by multiple tire tracks.” Drivers who veer from that path pose a direct threat to fish and wildlife, Ayres said.
Motorists who violate Washington state laws on beach driving can face a fine of $150, or much more for killing endangered seabirds, like snowy plovers.
The agency continues to emphasize ‘digging while distancing’ and masking up when near others to support efforts by community health experts to ensure a fun and safe razor clam season.
Razor clam diggers can find detailed beach maps that indicate locations and local names for beaches on WDFW’s razor clam webpages.
All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach.
Licenses, ranging from a three-day razor clam license (starting at $9.70) to an annual combination fishing license, are available on WDFW’s website and from some 600 license vendors around the state.
Under state law, diggers at open beaches can take 15 razor clams per day and are required to keep the first 15 they dig. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container.
More information can be found on WDFW’s razor clam webpage .