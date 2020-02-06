Satsop man with machete tased and arrested
The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office issued a report following an encounter Wednesday on the Elma-McCleary Road.
According to Undersheriff Brad Johansson, deputies were called regarding a reported domestic dispute between a man and woman, being told that the woman was crying and covered in mud and the man was carrying a machete.
When Deputy Parris arrived, he located a man matching the suspect description walking in the area and not carrying the machete, although when the deputy attempted to stop the man he ignored commands and pulled the machete out of his jacket, holding it above his head/
The man eventually dropped the machete after being held at gunpoint.
The report states that the deputy talked with the man, attempting to get him to move away from the machete so he could be detained.
When an Elma Police Department Officer arrived, attempts were made to detain the man and he told them he had something else in his jacket and did not comply with their verbal commands, reaching into his jacket.
Elma Officer Goffena discharged his Taser while Deputy Parris provided cover with his firearm.
The 49-year-old Satsop was taken into custody without injury, arrested for Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer.
The female involved in the dispute was contacted and denied being assaulted and was not injured.