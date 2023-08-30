Same-day camping reservations available at certain parks due to expanded parks pilot program

Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission (Parks) have announced that they are expanding their pilot program for same-day reservations at select parks.

Beginning Sept. 5, Park visitors can make same-day camping reservations at Cape Disappointment and Millersylvania as well as Deception Pass, which has offered same-day reservations for more than five years.

With the expansion of the program, Deception Pass will also begin accepting same-day reservations during the off season.

Same-day reservations will allow visitors to secure campsites before heading to a park instead of loading up and arriving in hopes that an empty site will be available when they arrive.

This will also allow parks to better fill empty sites when there are last-minute cancellations.

Visitors can make same-day camping reservations during the following timeframes:

June 1– Sept. 30: reservations can be made until 8:00 p.m.

Oct. 1 – May 31: reservations can be made until 4:00 p.m.

Same day reservations are only available for campsites and do not apply to group sites, roofed accommodations, vacation rentals or other facilities.

We will be working alongside our staff to evaluate the pilot program and any necessary improvements over the next several months before we consider adding additional parks to the program.

Same-day reservations can be made just like regular reservations. Book your stay online here, or by calling (888) CAMPOUT or (888) 226-7688).