Sam Benn tennis courts have extra security

If you want to play tennis at Sam Benn Park, you’re going to need to plan ahead.

As part of the work to have the Sam Benn tennis courts redone recently via private donations, part of the project included adding a lock system to help prevent bike riding, animals, skateboards, and other unauthorized activities that may damage the surface.

The City of Aberdeen Parks Department purchased and installed a new lock, and if residents had plans to use the courts for tennis, they will need to contact the Parks Department to get the lock code.