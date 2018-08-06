Sam Benn tennis courts closing for updates

Aberdeen tennis courts are getting resurfaced or replaced this month.

The Aberdeen Parks & Recreation Department announced that a resurfacing project on the Sam Benn Park tennis courts will begin today, and this will close the courts during the work.

Aberdeen Parks said in a statement, “We appreciate your patience during this construction project. “

Work on the courts could last up to 2 weeks according to their statement.

This work is in addition to plans to remove the tennis courts at Pioneer Park and place additional parking in their place.

Work has already begun to clean the surface to prepare for work.

A letter was sent to residents along Cushing Street near Pioneer Park telling them that the plans to change the space into parking for the baseball fields are said to be because the courts have “fallen into disrepair. The old asphalt surface has many cracks and areas where the asphalt is failing.”

The project is part of a long range improvement plan of Capital Projects within the parks.

The new parking lot is believe to be able to alleviate parking issues along Cushing when baseball games are in progress, moving vehicles off the side of the road and in front of homes and driveways.

“We hope this new parking lot addresses those issues.”

The project will include removal of the tennis nets & posts; crack sealing the asphalt surface’ removal of partial areas of the fencing for vehicle access; paved entrances to the parking lot, off of Cushing Street; and the addition of an ADA accessible gate.

The Parks Department says that they plan to consider replacing the tennis courts in another location in Pioneer Park or in another location in South Aberdeen.

KXRO has also been told there are plans for a playground in the area, but we are not aware of any specific details at this time.

For questions regarding theses projects, contact the Parks Department at 360-537-3229