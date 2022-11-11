Salmon limit increasing in numerous local waterways

Coho limits have been increased in areas throughout the region.

The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that the adult coho salmon daily limit is increasing in the Chehalis Basin as of this weekend through November 30.

The limit has been updated to allow for a daily limit of six salmon with a minimum size of 12″. Up to two adults may be retained, including no more than one wild coho.

Officials say the limit change comes after the number of coho salmon returning to hatcheries in Grays Harbor has exceeded pre-season forecasts.

WDFW states that evaluations of commercial catch information and trap counts indicate the returns of both natural-origin and hatchery-origin coho salmon to the Chehalis basin are sufficient to meet or exceed management goals.

This, coupled with reduced opportunity earlier in the season because of environmental conditions, provides for increased opportunity now.

Locations:

Black River (Grays Harbor/Thurston Co.) from mouth to bridge on 128th Ave. SE Chehalis River (Grays Harbor Co.) from Hwy 101 Bridge to high bridge on Weyerhaeuser 1000 line Elk River (Grays Harbor Co.) from Hwy 105 bridge to the confluence of Middle Branch Hoquiam River, including West Fork (Grays Harbor Co.) from Hwy 101 bridge to Dekay Rd. Hoquiam River, East Fork (Grays Harbor Co.) from mouth to confluence of Berryman Creek Johns River (Grays Harbor Co.) from Hwy 105 bridge to confluence of Ballon Creek Newaukum River, including South Fork (Lewis Co.) from mouth to Leonard Road Satsop River and East Fork (Grays Harbor Co.) from mouth to bridge at Schafer State Park Satsop River and East Fork (Grays Harbor Co.) from 400′ below Bingham Creek Hatchery dam to the dam Skookumchuck River (Lewis/Thurston Co.) from mouth to 100′ below outlet of TransAlta WDFW steelhead rearing ponds Van Winkle Creek (Grays Harbor Co.) from mouth to 400′ below outlet of Lake Aberdeen Hatchery Wishkah River (Grays Harbor Co.) from the mouth to 200′ below the weir at the Wishkah Rearing Ponds and from 150′ upstream to 150′ downstream of the Wishkah adult attraction channel/outfall structure (within the posted fishing boundary). Wynoochee River (Grays Harbor Co.) from mouth to WDFW White Bridge access site

East Grays Harbor fishery

Within Marine Area 2-2, the limit update through the end of the month will be a daily limit of two, including no more than one wild coho.

All Chinook salmon are required to be released in all areas.

Anglers can be notified of in-season rule changes by downloading the FishWA app or signing up for fishery change notifications by email at https://wdfw.wa.gov/about/lists.