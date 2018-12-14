Rural schools can apply for funding for special projects on Federal lands

Through January 31, 2019, the Olympic National Forest is accepting project proposals for funding through Title II (Special Projects on Federal Lands) of the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act.

In Grays Harbor over $52,000 in funding is available, plus almost $2,000 for the Quinault Special Management Area.

Proposed projects must be located on National Forest System land or provide resource benefits to such lands.

Proposals must:

improve the maintenance of existing infrastructure enhance forest ecosystems, and/or restore and improve land health and water quality.

Proposals should be designed for completion or obligation of funds by September 2021, including planning and environmental clearances. Only shovel-ready projects should be proposed for field implementation in 2019.

Funds available by county are as follows: Clallam $121,602.20; Grays Harbor $52,575.73; Jefferson $109,245.90; and Mason $42,427.75. Funds are also available for the Quinault Special Management Area: $1,980.90.

The Olympic Peninsula Resource Advisory Committee, comprised of Peninsula county residents representing a wide variety of citizen interests, will review the proposals and recommend projects for funding. The Forest Supervisor will review the Committee’s recommendations in making the final funding approval.

Title II Project Submission Forms are available on the Olympic National Forest’s website at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/olympic/workingtogether/advisorycommittees. Forms are also available at the Forest Headquarters (1835 Black Lake Blvd SW, Olympia, WA).

Completed forms should be submitted electronically to Susan Garner at scgarner@fs.fed.us.

Forms may also be submitted in person or by mail to:

Attn: Susan Garner

Olympic National Forest

1835 Black Lake Blvd SW

Olympia, WA 98512

All Title II Project Submission Forms must be received or postmarked by January 31, 2019.

For additional information, contact Susan Garner at 360-956-2390.