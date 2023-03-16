Rufus Phelps III in custody; Rufus Phelps IV sought

The suspect in a murder investigation surrendered into police custody, while the search began for his son.

Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office Detectives announced that following a search for 62-year-old Rufus A Phelps III as a suspect in the murder of a 59-year-old Moclips man earlier this week.

Officials tell KXRO that they were able to make contact with Phelps over the phone and he turned himself into law enforcement in Seattle.

Phelps was transported to Grays Harbor County Jail where he was booked for Murder 1, Assault 1, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Robbery 1.

During this investigation, detectives say that they developed cause to arrest Phelp’s son, 32-year-old Rufus Andrew Phelps IV, as an accomplice to Murder 1st, Assault 2 and Unlawful possession of a firearm.

The search began for the younger Phelps, and residents are encouraged to share information about the case.

If you know where Phelps is located please call 911. If you have information to provide please call the non-emergency line 360-533-8765. You can email detectives at [email protected].