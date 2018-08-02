RSO living near Finch Playfield

A Registered Sex Offender with 3 previous sex crime convictions is living in Aberdeen within 2 blocks of the Finch Playfield and spray park.

The Aberdeen Police Department issued a community notification that 32 year old Joseph Marion Peterson is living within the 1400 block of Cherry Street.

According to APD, Peterson was convicted in 2005 of Assault of a Child 3rd Degree W/ Sexual Motivation in Pierce County. In 2007, he was convicted of Assault 2nd Degree W/ Sexual Motivation. In 2010, he was convicted of Child Molestation 3rd Degree, also in Pierce County.

Peterson has been classified as a Level 3 Sex Offender with a high risk to re-offend.

Peterson is not currently wanted by police.

Aberdeen Police say, “THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER, IT IS OUR BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.”

The Aberdeen Police Department has no legal authority to direct where a sex or kidnapping offender may or may not live. Unless court ordered restrictions exist, this offender is constitutionally free to live wherever he/she chooses.

In their release, APD says;

“Sex and kidnapping offenders have always lived in our communities; but it wasn’t until passage of the Community Protection Act of 1990 (which mandates sex and kidnapping offender registration) that law enforcement even knew where they were living. In many cases, law enforcement is now able to share that information with you. Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass registered sex or kidnapping offenders will not be tolerated.

Further, such abuse could potentially end law enforcement’s ability to do community notifications. We believe the only person who wins if community notification ends is the sex or kidnapping offender, since they derive their power through secrecy.”

There are over 19,000 sex or kidnapping offenders who have registered (since 02/28/90) and are currently living in Washington State. Approx. 400 of these are registered to Grays Harbor County addresses, and approximately 150 are registered to addresses within the city limits of Aberdeen.