Rollover accident near Hoquiam sends man to hospital
Hoquiam, WA – A rollover accident outside of Hoquiam sent a man to the hospital.
The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that a 29 year old Spokane man driving a 2015 Dodge Durango was heading south on SR 109 on Tuesday morning at about 10:30 a.m.
They say that the Dodge left the road to the right and over-corrected back into the northbound lane before leaving the road to the left.
The Durango then hit a tree, rolled, and came to rest on its roof.
The man was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for his injuries and there were no passengers with him.
The State Patrol says the man was charged with Negligent Driving 2nd Degree.